The do's and don'ts of recycling

SIOUX CITY & OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - Experts say people want to recycle so badly, they think no matter what they put in that bin, a recycling center will figure out a way to recycle it.

Not only will items that can't be recycled still end up in the trash, but they can contaminate items that can, and those will end up in the garbage, too.

The Omaha plant that takes Sioux City's recycling says the most common non-recyclables they get are dirty diapers, Styrofoam, and syringes.

Officials say it's a common practice to put syringes in pop bottles, but those should go in the garbage not the recycle bin.

"When they see a syringe on the line, they have to shut the line down, we have to bring in a supervisor with proper gloves, and it costs us money to dispose of it properly,” explained Dale Gubbels, Firstar Fiber, Inc. CEO.

Here's a refresher on what you should recycle in that curbside bin or tote:

Boxes

Cartons.

Paper

Plastic including lids

Aluminum and other metals

Plastic grocery bags can be recycled, but if you put them curbside, Firstar Fiber says they'll be thrown away. Instead, they recommend taking them to Wal-mart or Hy-Vee, so they can be remade into bags and even benches.

Although glass is still accepted curbside, the recycling center prefers you take it to a deposit center.