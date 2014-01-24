Nebraska's Governor keynote speaker at South Sioux City Event Posted: Friday, January 24, 2014 10:10 PM EST Posted:

Nebraska's Governor stops in Siouxland Friday night a week after saying he wants to cut taxes.



Heineman was the keynote speaker at the Chamber Dinner, in South Sioux City, emceed by KTIV's very own Matt Breen.



The governor says he's well aware of critics worried about spending money the state might need in the future.



The Republican says not tapping the state's expected $674 million cash reserve would put the state's economic future at risk.



Heineman claims lower property and income taxes will attract a higher number of businesses, and good-paying jobs, to the state.



"If we maintain half a million, or half a billion dollars in our cash reserve, 500 million dollars, we'll have more than sufficient in any economic downturn, we can afford this tax relief package because we have a growing economy, a strong cash reserve, and we've control state spending," Governor Dave Heineman said.



Heineman also wants to replace Nebraska's "good time" law with something called "earned time."



Under the "good time" law, inmates automatically have their sentence cut in half.



The "earned time" proposal requires inmates convicted of the most violent crimes must earn a reduction in their sentence.