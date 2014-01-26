RAGBRAI Route to start in Rock Valley for the first time

The Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa will start in a brand new city this year, and it's a Siouxland community.

Saturday night, officials announced that RAGBRAI riders will pedal off from Rock Valley this year.

They'll ride 69 miles to Okoboji, another 1st time overnight stop.

The route will also take them through Emmestburg.

Then, riders will move out of Siouxland to Forest City.

The other overnight stops are, Mason City, Waverly, and Independence.

Cyclists will dip their tires in the Mississippi to end the 42nd annual bike ride in Guttenberg.

The route is 418 miles, with a 11,316 foot climb, making it the 3rd shortest route in history and the 2nd flattest.