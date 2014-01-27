City Manager selection Padmore awaits approval - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

City Manager selection Padmore awaits approval

Posted:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The search for Sioux City's new city manager has narrowed.   

Mayor Bob Scott said there is a consensus that the council will vote to approve interim City Manager Bob Padmore at their February 3rd meeting.

Padmore has been in the interim position for six months.

Most of the committees, who interviewed the three finalists last week, support Padmore's selection.

"I knew it was something that I wanted to do long term. I love Sioux City. Sioux City is my home. I found a job I think I'm pretty good at and I really enjoy it," said Bob Padmore, Interim City Manager.

Council members still need to make Padmore's selection official with a vote that will likely take place next week at the council's regular meeting.
