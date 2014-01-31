Al's Kitchen: KTIV News 4 Today Anchor Al Joens flips for pancak - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Al's Kitchen: KTIV News 4 Today Anchor Al Joens flips for pancakes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Check it out, KTIV's Al Joens was in the kitchen flipping flapjacks Friday morning.

He's looking for recipes from YOU to SHARE LIVE in Al's Kitchen.

If you've got a favorite family recipe or just think you can whip up a breakfast that'll knock our socks off,

Send it in and we'll invite you to come here to the studios and show us how it's done.

That'll mean you come up here about 6 a.m. and feed the AM crew.

Click here to submit a recipe or send it through the mail to:
Al's Kitchen
KTIV
3135 Floyd Blvd.
Sioux City, IA 51108

