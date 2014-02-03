StormTeam4: Severe weather preparedness

KTIV is proud to announce our full featured weather app for Android or iOS devices.More >>
KTIV is proud to announce our full featured weather app for Android or iOS devices.More >>
The Iowa State Patrol says 39-year-old Tammy Dean of Castana was thrown from the Jeep she was driving after she failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 175 and went in the ditch.More >>
The Iowa State Patrol says 39-year-old Tammy Dean of Castana was thrown from the Jeep she was driving after she failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 175 and went in the ditch.More >>
Jarrami Berndt served a little more than 15 years of his 50-year prison sentence for the death of Jerrdell Sibley of Merrill, Iowa. Berndt was released on parole in December of 2014. But, corrections officials say he violated his parole, and was assigned to work release in February of 2017.More >>
Jarrami Berndt served a little more than 15 years of his 50-year prison sentence for the death of Jerrdell Sibley of Merrill, Iowa. Berndt was released on parole in December of 2014. But, corrections officials say he violated his parole, and was assigned to work release in February of 2017.More >>
Iowa has settled a lawsuit filed by the mother of a 5-year-old boy killed by a teenager while in the same foster care home.More >>
Iowa has settled a lawsuit filed by the mother of a 5-year-old boy killed by a teenager while in the same foster care home.More >>
Amazon Prime is offering a discount to low income shoppers.More >>
Amazon Prime is offering a discount to low income shoppers.More >>
Two men have been accused of cutting down and selling walnut trees from a western Iowa state parkMore >>
Two men have been accused of cutting down and selling walnut trees from a western Iowa state parkMore >>
Dan Ebel is one of several O'Brien County farmers who has the $3.8-billion Dakota Access pipeline going through his land.More >>
Dan Ebel is one of several O'Brien County farmers who has the $3.8-billion Dakota Access pipeline going through his land.More >>
The Ocheyedan Fire Department was called to the scene in the area of 120th Street and White Avenue shortly after 4:30 am.More >>
The Ocheyedan Fire Department was called to the scene in the area of 120th Street and White Avenue shortly after 4:30 am.More >>
Apple may have found a way to end the dangerous practice of texting while driving.More >>
Apple may have found a way to end the dangerous practice of texting while driving.More >>
Wow,check this out! An ominous storm -- rolling in off the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday morning.More >>
Wow,check this out! An ominous storm -- rolling in off the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday morning.More >>
BPI presented two very different witnesses Wednesday. A digital online producer for ABC World News Now and a food safety expert.More >>
BPI presented two very different witnesses Wednesday. A digital online producer for ABC World News Now and a food safety expert.More >>
Dan Ebel is one of several O'Brien County farmers who has the $3.8-billion Dakota Access pipeline going through his land.More >>
Dan Ebel is one of several O'Brien County farmers who has the $3.8-billion Dakota Access pipeline going through his land.More >>
It happened Saturday night shortly before 10:30 near 17th and Pierce Streets.More >>
It happened Saturday night shortly before 10:30 near 17th and Pierce Streets.More >>