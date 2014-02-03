StormTeam4: Severe weather preparedness

A Preparedness guide for Thunderstorms, Tornadoes and Lightning from the U.S. Department of Commerce: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Tornado Watch - Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans, and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives! Tornado Warning - A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. Tornado warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property. Go immediately under ground to a basement, storm cellar or an interior room.

Warm weather has arrived, and as many of us prepare for grill and pool season, it's also important to be aware of the dangers of summer storm season.

10 Tips for staying safe before, during and after a storm

Severe Thunderstorm Watch-NWS meteorologists have determined that severe thunderstorms are likely to occur in your area. Watch the sky and stay tuned for NWS warnings.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning-NWS meteorologists have determined that a severe thunderstorm is occurring or likely to occur. Warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property.

Tornado Watch-NWS meteorologists have determined that tornadoes are possible in your area. Remain alert for approaching storms. Know if your location is in the watch area by listening to NOAA Weather Radio, visiting www.weather.gov or by tuning into your favorite radio or television weather information broadcast stations.

Tornado Warning-NWS meteorologists have determined that a tornado is occurring, or likely to occur within minutes, in the specified area. Warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property.