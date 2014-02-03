StormTeam4: Severe weather preparedness - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

StormTeam4: Severe weather preparedness

Severe Thunderstorm Watch-NWS meteorologists have determined that severe thunderstorms are likely to occur in your area. Watch the sky and stay tuned for NWS warnings.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning-NWS meteorologists have determined that a severe thunderstorm is occurring or likely to occur. Warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property.

Tornado Watch-NWS meteorologists have determined that tornadoes are possible in your area. Remain alert for approaching storms. Know if your location is in the watch area by listening to NOAA Weather Radio, visiting www.weather.gov or by tuning into your favorite radio or television weather information broadcast stations.

Tornado Warning-NWS meteorologists have determined that a tornado is occurring, or likely to occur within minutes, in the specified area. Warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property. 

