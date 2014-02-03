City council appoints Bob Padmore Sioux City's next city manager

It's official. Sioux City city council members have unanimously appointed a new city manager.





Bob Padmore has served as "interim" city manager since Paul Eckert left to take a similar job in California six months ago.





Padmore has called Sioux City his home for 14-years, and he is excited to get a job that will allow him to stay.





"I'm looking forward to the challenges. We have a great staff here and organization so I'm looking forward to continuing to work with them a little bit different role but I know good people and all the good work they'll do so I'm very excited," said Bob Padmore, City Manager





"We went through a very fair process and he just surfaced. I mean we're not going to miss a beat. He understands the city and he's been here long enough and he knows all the new stuff. He'll be ready to go," said Bob Scott, Mayor.





Padmore's total compensation, including salary and benefits, will total $165,000 a year.





Scott says that's on par with the compensation paid to Paul Eckert.



