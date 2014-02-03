If you drive through downtown, chances are you'll see a tribute to a Siouxland TV legend.





Jim Henry's name is in lights on the marquee at 5th and Pierce Streets.





He passed away Friday morning at the age of 90.





For more than 30-years Henry hosted "Canyon Kid's Corner" for more than 30-years.





He then spent 20-years hosting "Around Siouxland" right here on KTIV.





A visitation for Henry will take place Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel on Stone Park Boulevard from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.





His funeral will take place Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 10:30.





Henry will be buried at Graceland Park Cemetery following the funeral.



