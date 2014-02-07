One Siouxland organization is trying to prevent hunger for those unable to put food on their table.



Friday night, the Food Bank of Siouxland celebrated its tenth annual "Empty Bowls" dinner and auction.



The bowls were made by local students, community members and even professional artists.



There are a wide variety of items in the silent auction and all of the items were donated.



This event is designed to raise awareness to the growing problem of hunger and help bring food to those in need.



"By having a fundraiser event, it is part of what we have to do in order to and in order to pay the bills to keep doing our work however, we also want to have that opportunity to tell the story and make sure the community knows about the hunger problem. Here in Siouxland we are incredibly blessed by people who are really interested in stepping up and helping out ," said Linda Scheid, Executive Director, Food Bank of Siouxland.



Last year, this event had over 530 guests and they raised over $30,000.



KTIV's Sarah Te Slaa was the emcee for this event.