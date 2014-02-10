Northeast Nebraska man changes plea in kidnapping case - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Northeast Nebraska man changes plea in kidnapping case

A Norfolk Nebraska man has accepted a plea deal in a kidnapping case.

Fifty-year old Kevin Heldt pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping in Madison County District Court.  In return, prosecutors dropped three other charges, including strangulation.

Heldt admitted to kidnapping his estranged wife Rhonda from her home in Tilden last May and taking her to an abandoned farm house near Meadow Grove before she was able to escape.

Madison County prosecutors are recommending Heldt be sentenced to 50 years in prison.

