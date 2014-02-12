Emmetsburg already preparing for RAGBRAI riders

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KTIV) - One of the stops on the RAGBRAI route is already gearing up for the cyclists to roll through town and hopefully, stay for a while.
Officials from the Emmetsburg Chamber of Commerce say they're already working on assembling volunteers for Monday, July 21, the day the ride comes to town.
They say they plan to have a day full of activities planned for the riders, who will hopefully be energetic enough to enjoy the lake, the downtown area, the restaurants, everything Emmetsburg has to offer.
"They'll be coming from Okoboji the night before. It's a short ride that day, it's only like 41 miles. So we anticipate people being in town early. So we're planning on giving them a good time all day, having things for them to do" Deb Hite, Emmetsburg Chamber of Commerce Executive Director said.
Hite says she's enjoying watching the town come together in preparation for the event.
She says the RAGBRAI board couldn't have picked a better time to choose the town as a camp site.
"What a wonderful opportunity to showcase Emmetsburg. We have so many positive things going on here and moving forward," Hite said.
The RAGBRAI ride will take place July 20 through 26.
If you'd like to participate in the ride, you can register at www.ragbrai.com
.