Sioux City Casino timeline from April 2013 to now

Sioux City Casino Timeline:April 18, 2013: The Commission granted a license to Missouri River Historical Development/Sioux City Entertainment, Inc. for a Gambling Structure in Sioux City.May 8, 2013: Penn National Gaming, the Argosy's owner issues a statement saying they sent a letter to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission outlining why the decision violates Iowa law.May 20, 2013: Penn National officially files a lawsuit in court against the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission for its decision to award a gaming license to Sioux City Entertainment's Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.June 6, 2013: The Commission denied a license to the following applicants:Belle of Sioux City, L.P./Greater Siouxland Improvement Association (Siouxland site)Belle of Sioux City, L.P./Greater Siouxland Improvement Association (Sioux City site)Warrior Entertainment, LLC/Siouxland Strong, Inc.June 6, 2013: The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission voted to approve all construction contracts for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.July 26, 2013: A judge hears both sides of issue involving Penn National Gaming, who owns the Argosy Casino and the Missouri River Historical Development, MRHD former non-profit license holder. Penn stopped paying money to MRHD. No timetable has been set for the judge to rule on whether a third party is needed.August 15, 2013: Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission votes unanimously to deny Argosy license renewal.August 16, 2013: The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino breaks ground in downtown Sioux City.September 16, 2013: Penn National Gaming, the company who owns the Argosy Casino files a motion to ask the court to halt development of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.November 21, 2013: Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission unanimously denies Penn National Gaming, the owner of the Argosy Casino's request to halt construction of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The IRGC also denies the Argosy's request to use a different non-profit partner to distribute three-percent of the casino's funds to area organizations.December 3, 2013: A Polk County judge sets a hearing date of December 22, 2014 for the Penn National Gaming civil suit against the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. Penn claims the IRGC gave the license to Sioux City Entertainment illegally.December 10, 2013: A Polk County judge issues a stay that takes away Sioux City Entertainment's operating license for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The order states the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino couldn't have their operating license as long as Sioux City's current casino, the Argosy and its owner, Penn National Gaming, are involved in a legal dispute with its non-profit partner, Missouri River Historical Development. Construction continues at the site in downtown Sioux City.December 19, 2013: The Iowa Supreme Court rules to lift the stay on the license for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. This temporarily stays the Polk County Judge's stay order.December 24, 2013: Penn National Gaming files a response to the Iowa Supreme Court, requesting them to dismiss the request. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission doesn't file a response.January 8, 2014: The Iowa Supreme Court orders the Polk County Judge to take another look at the order he issued on the license for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.January 14, 2014: A hearing date is set for January 30 for both sides, Penn National Gaming, the owner of the Argosy and the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.January 17, 2014: The city of Sioux City wants to present evidence during a court hearing scheduled for January 30. The city states if the license is revoked or altered, neither the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission or the Hard Rock's owner, Sioux City Entertainment could stand to incur the costs the city would bear and therefore they wouldn't get their money back.January 28, 2014: The city is denied participation in the hearing on January 30. Court documents state their request is too late. The city is given a hearing date on March 7, 2014 in which they can state their side in the ongoing legal arguments over the gaming license the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission denied Penn for the Argosy Casino.January 30, 2014: The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission and Penn National Gaming present their sides in Polk County Court. The judge takes the testimony under advisement and will issue a ruling at a later date.February 13, 2014: KTIV learns, a new Sioux City non-profit, Greater Siouxland Improvement Association, turns in an application to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission for a gaming license.February 14, 2014: A Polk County Judge lifts the stay for Sioux City Entertainment's gaming license for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Hard Rock Hotel and Casino now has an operating license.February 20, 2014: A March 5, 2014 hearing in front of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission will go forward despite a request by Penn National Gaming to delay it.March 5 - 6, 2014: A Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission public hearing is held to discuss the IRGC's decision to deny renewal of a gaming license for the Argosy Casino and it's owner, Belle of Sioux City. IRGC delays their decision until April 17, 2014.March 14, 2014: Ho-Chunk Inc's Warrior Entertainment files a petition to join in a lawsuit against the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.March 24, 2014: The city of Sioux City files a motion of resistance to stop Ho-Chunk from intervening. City said Ho-Chunk is joining too late and their admittance would delay the trial even further.March 27, 2014: A hearing is held in Polk County Court dealing with a protective order on emails of a Missouri River Historical Development board member Dave Bernstein.April 17, 2014: Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission denies Belle of Sioux City's license renewal application. The Argosy's operation will cease before July 1, 2014. 300 Argosy employees will need to find new jobs.April 23, 2014: Sioux City's Argosy Casino asks the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission to reconsider its decision to close the riverboat casino by July 1, 2014.April 30, 2014: Argosy Casino employees receive a WARN letter, giving them notice that their employer, the Belle of Sioux City will close the Argosy Casino July 1, 2014.May 12, 2014: It was the final day for the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission to review an appeal the owner of Sioux City's Argosy Casino to reconsider the April 17 decision to close the casino.May 15, 2014: Belle of Sioux City files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court. The hearing is set for May 16, 2014 in Reading, Pennsylvania.May 23, 2014: Ho-Chunk Incorporated wants to join the Belle of Sioux City's claim against the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. Both the Argosy and Warrior want the end result to be a new bidding process.May 28, 2014: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino General Manager, Todd Moyer announces the Hard Rock will open August 1, 2014.

June 5, 2014: Penn National Gaming, the Belle of Sioux City, filed a petition in Polk County District Court arguing that the Belle and the Argosy Casino were given unfair treatment in hearings leading up to the denial of the Argosy's gaming license. Belle has asked for a rehearing for consideration of the denial of the license, or a release of the commission's deliberations leading to the decision of its denial.

June 9-10, 2014: Sioux City's Argosy Casino, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission and Missouri River Historical Development are back in court in Reading, Pennsylvania. The hearing is for bankruptcy protection for the Argosy Casino.

June 9, 2014: Sioux City leaders extend their lease of the property currently being used by the Argosy Casino as a parking lot.

June 11, 2014: The court in Pennsylvania denies the Argosy's motion to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The earlier ruling by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission to close the casino by July 1 remains.

June 14, 2014: Penn National, the parent company of Argosy's owner, Belle of Sioux City, files an emergency motion in Polk District Court.

June 25, 2014: Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission meets in special session to consider a last-minute bid by the Argosy Casino to stay open.



June 26, 2014: A Polk County judge will hear a motion by Penn to stay the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission's decision to close the riverboat on July 1, 2014. The judge issues a temporary stay for the Argosy Casino until at least July 10.

July 10, 2014: The Argosy Casino is set to close its doors.



August 1, 2014: The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is set to open its doors.


