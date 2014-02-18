Cherokee Washington High School students share recipes - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cherokee Washington High School students share recipes

Posted:
Pork Medallions with Apple Cider Gravy

Ingredients

1 lb pork tenderloin, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch slices

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup butter or margarine

1 medium onion, chopped (1/2 cup)

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/2 cup apple cider

1/4 cup chicken broth

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary leaves

Fresh rosemary sprigs, if desired

Directions

Sprinkle pork slices evenly with 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. In 12-inch nonstick skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium-high heat. Add pork; cook 2 to 3 minutes, turning once, until no longer pink in center. Remove pork to plate; cover to keep warm.

In same skillet, melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter over medium-high heat. Cook onion and garlic in butter 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until tender. Stir in flour until blended. Gradually add cider and broth; cook 1 minute or until thickened. Stir in chopped rosemary and remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Serve pork with cider gravy. Garnish with rosemary sprigs.


Braised Kale with Bacon and Cider

Ingredients

2 bacon slices $

1 1/4 cups thinly sliced onion

1 (1-pound) bag chopped kale

1/3 cup apple cider

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 cups diced Granny Smith apple (about 10 ounces)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Place a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add bacon; cook 5 minutes or until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove bacon from pan, reserving 1 teaspoon drippings in pan. Crumble bacon, and set aside.

Increase heat to medium-high. Add onion to pan; cook 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add kale, and cook 5 minutes or until wilted, stirring frequently. Add cider and vinegar; cover and cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add apple, salt, and pepper; cook 5 minutes or until apple is tender, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with bacon.



