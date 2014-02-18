Cherokee Washington High School students share recipes Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2014 12:06 PM EST Posted:

Pork Medallions with Apple Cider Gravy



Ingredients



1 lb pork tenderloin, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch slices



1/2 teaspoon salt



1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper



1/4 cup butter or margarine



1 medium onion, chopped (1/2 cup)



1 clove garlic, finely chopped



1 tablespoon all-purpose flour



1/2 cup apple cider



1/4 cup chicken broth



1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary leaves



Fresh rosemary sprigs, if desired



Directions



Sprinkle pork slices evenly with 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. In 12-inch nonstick skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium-high heat. Add pork; cook 2 to 3 minutes, turning once, until no longer pink in center. Remove pork to plate; cover to keep warm.



In same skillet, melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter over medium-high heat. Cook onion and garlic in butter 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until tender. Stir in flour until blended. Gradually add cider and broth; cook 1 minute or until thickened. Stir in chopped rosemary and remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.



Serve pork with cider gravy. Garnish with rosemary sprigs.





Braised Kale with Bacon and Cider



Ingredients



2 bacon slices $



1 1/4 cups thinly sliced onion



1 (1-pound) bag chopped kale



1/3 cup apple cider



1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar



1 1/2 cups diced Granny Smith apple (about 10 ounces)



1/2 teaspoon salt



1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper



Directions



Place a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add bacon; cook 5 minutes or until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove bacon from pan, reserving 1 teaspoon drippings in pan. Crumble bacon, and set aside.



Increase heat to medium-high. Add onion to pan; cook 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add kale, and cook 5 minutes or until wilted, stirring frequently. Add cider and vinegar; cover and cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add apple, salt, and pepper; cook 5 minutes or until apple is tender, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with bacon.







