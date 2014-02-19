ARCHIVE STORY: Navy starts work on the USS Sioux City

MARINETTE, Wis. - Work has begun on the Navy's newest ship, the USS Sioux City.

CAPT Trevor King, LCS Program Executive Office said, "Through this new warship, and the name she bears, we honor a city that represents the very best of the American spirit. Sioux City has contributed significant advances to the expansion of our country. And, has also provided unwavering support to our men and women in uniform."

Wednesday at a keel-laying ceremony, in Wisconsin, where the ship is being built the ship's sponsor, Mary Winnefeld, signed her name to a plaque welded to the new Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship.

A welder then went over her signature to make sure that every person, who serves aboard the USS Sioux City would know where it came from.

Once it's finished, the ship will have a wide range of uses military, and non-military

Joe North, Lockheed Martin VP said, "The LCS platform is designed to provide the Navy with a more affordable, modular ship that can support a broad range of missions from anti-submarine, to anti-surface, and mined counter measure warfare, to shipping lane protection and humanitarian aid."

Once the keel is set, workers at Marinette Marine will add 71 more modules to complete the ship.

The Sioux City should be ready set sail in 2016.