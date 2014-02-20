Judge denies Penn's request for delay of IRGC hearing - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Judge denies Penn's request for delay of IRGC hearing

A March 5th hearing in front of state gaming regulators will go forward despite a request by Penn National Gaming to delay it.

Back in December, lawyers for Penn asked an administrative law judge to delay a contested case hearing in front of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. That hearing will focus on Penn's ability to hold a gaming license for the Argosy Casino without an operating agreement with a local non-profit partner.

Back in August, the IRGC refused to extend the Argosy's license, and later awarded the license to the land-based Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which partnered with Missouri River Historical Development. MRHD was Argosy's non-profit partner until last summer.

Penn wanted the delay to allow for its lawsuit against the IRGC to be resolved by the courts.

