PHOTO SLIDESHOW: Decorah Eagle Cam

(SUBMITTED) - The Raptor Resource Project has posted on their Facebook page, the female eagle laid her third egg. D20 at 6:43 pm Sunday March 2, 2014.The Raptor Resource Project has reported the Decorah female eagle has laid her second egg, D19 at 5:33 PM Wednesday, February 26, 2014.The Decorah Eagles laid egg number one at 4:55pm on February 23 , 2014. This marks egg #18 for our eagle couple. If past years are a guide, we can expect two more eggs to be laid over the next seven or eight days. Both eagles will take turns incubating the eggs, which should begin hatching 35-39 days after the first egg was laid.

The Decorah pair became international stars in 2011, when their nest went viral. To date, over 280 million people from 84 countries have followed the eagle family from eggs to fledgling birds, watching every aspect of life in a wild nest. We've seen the adults protect eggs and eaglets in raging snowstorms, stand guard against marauding animals, and feed their ever-growing and always hungry young. Thanks to satellite technology, we're still following a bird who fledged in 2011. Bald eagle D1 has logged well over 2,000 miles, flying from northeast Iowa to Hudson's Bay twice. We can hardly wait to see where she goes next!

The eagles can be watched live at http://www.ustream.tv/decoraheagles. The current camera set-up includes a remotely operated PTZ camera, a fixed infra-red cam for night viewing, and audio. Moderated chat is available on ustream from 8 AM – 8 PM, Central Standard Time, seven days weekly. We also have a facebook page and forum. Go to http://www.raptorresource.org for links.

We hope everyone enjoys watching the family this year!

About The Raptor Resource Project

Established in 1988, the non-profit Raptor Resource Project specializes in the preservation of falcons, eagles, ospreys, hawks, and owls. We create, improve, and directly maintain over 40 nests and nest sites, provide training in nest site creation and management, and develop innovations in nest site management and viewing that bring people closer to the natural world. Our mission is to preserve and strengthen raptor populations, expand participation in raptor preservation, and help foster the next generation of preservationists.

About Ustream

Ustream is the world's most scalable and social live video platform. Originally created to connect remote military servicemen to significant personal and cultural events, the company has evolved into a socially-fueled vehicle enabling anyone to reach global audiences and share experiences in real-time. Whether it's a press conference, product launch, educational class, or an act of citizen journalism – Ustream's Cloud Platform offers users high-quality streaming capabilities, deep social networking integration, and the scalability to reach millions of viewers concurrently. Our mission is to empower businesses and societies to be more transparent, more productive, and build deeper relationships through the power of video.

(KTIV) - In case you haven't been able to catch a live glimpse of the eagles building their nest on the Decorah Eagle Cam, here are a few still shots of the beautiful birds at work! Enjoy!

To learn more about the eagles and the individuals running the cameras, visit www.raptorresource.org.