ARCHIVE STORY: Sioux Gateway travelers excited for addition of Frontier Airlines

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Officials with the airport and the airline aren't the only ones excited about the return of Frontier Airlines to Sioux Gateway Airport.

Travelers from the area, and from halfway across the country, say they were excited the airport was going to have more options.

Even those who said they rarely travel to the area other than to see family said the addition of another airline certainly wouldn't be a bad thing. "Well of course, the more business you have at an airport, the better it is. I don't know exactly how many flights come out of here a day, but it should increase," James Bamber, Philadelphia, PA said.



Those travelers from closer to Sioux City say they were excited about the new possibilities for flight that don't require a long drive to the airport beforehand. "It would make a lot more sense, rather than driving all the way. We just went to Denver this last year, and just to take our four kids out there in our Suburban, it cost a fortune in gas to drive out there and back. I think it would be much more economical, probably, to fly," Jennifer Pritchett, Lynch, NE said.

Again, the flights will take off Monday, Wednesday and Friday from the Sioux Gateway Airport beginning June 12 of this year.