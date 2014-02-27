ARCHIVE: Police charge an Estherville, IA man with murder in a f - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

ARCHIVE: Police charge an Estherville, IA man with murder in a fatal shooting

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - Police have charged an Estherville, Iowa, man with murder in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old woman, Michaela Jordan.

The suspect, 35-year-old Scott Sudbeck is behind bars, tonight.

Meanwhile, police continue to piece together what led up to the shooting.

Police responded to a call around 8:00 pm Wednesday night at lot 108 in Green Acres Village Mobile Home Park in Estherville, Iowa. Once on scene, they found Jordan dead from a single gunshot wound.

Several neighbors told KTIV they knew something was wrong, including Rosalinda Alvarado, and her son. 

"We both heard a gun shot and my son came out running, and he's like, 'Mom, did you just hear a gun shot?' And, I'm like 'yeah.' He's like, 'I heard somebody screaming and yelling,'" Alvarado said. 

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for the man, they believe, fired the fatal shot.

Sudbeck was arrested in connection with the death of Jordan. He was brought to the Emmet County Jail and faces a 2-million dollar cash only bond.

Officials said, during the investigation, they determined Jordan was Sudbeck's target, and no one else was in danger. 

Alvarado said she's still in shock. 

"I always saw her kids playing outside in the snow. I mean they were nice people. We never thought something like that could happen to them," Alvarado said.

Officials said once they know more about Sudbeck's motive, they may release more details.

