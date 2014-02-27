Okoboji, IA gears up for RAGBRAI

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV/KUOO) - This year's RAGBRAI's route is set and towns across Iowa are preparing for the cross state ride.

One of the stops on the route this year will be Okoboji. Planning for the July 20th overnight stay of RAGBRAI in the Iowa Great Lakes is kicking into high gear.

A seven member advisory board and seven member executive committee have been named, and 18 committees have been established to plan for the event and coordinate volunteer needs.

Stacy Rosemore of Okoboji Tourism says it's anticipated several hundred volunteers will be needed.

She's urging those who are interested in volunteering in any capacity to attend an informational meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. this coming Wednesday, March 5th, at the Sami Center in Spirit Lake.

Anyone with questions or wanting more information about the RAGBRAI overnight stay in the Iowa Great Lakes is also highly encouraged to attend that meeting.

Organizers say crowds will likely rival or even surpass the 4th of July crowd, as 15,000 alone that will be affiliated strictly with RAGBRAI are being expected.

That's in addition to thousands of others that will be here that weekend for University of Okoboji Homecoming activities that will also be going on.