POLL: Americans use smartphones and tablets more than PCs to access the web last month

For the first time ever, Americans used smartphones and tablets more than their PCs to access the internet last month.
According to data from Comscore, mobile devices accounted for 55-percent of internet usage in the united states in January.
Apps made up 47-percent of web traffic and mobile browsers eight-percent.
Personal computers represented 45-percent of web traffic.
The shift follows a historic free fall in PC sales last year.
