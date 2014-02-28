POLL: Americans use smartphones and tablets more than PCs to access the web last month

?

For the first time ever, Americans used smartphones and tablets more than their PCs to access the internet last month.

According to data from Comscore, mobile devices accounted for 55-percent of internet usage in the united states in January.

Apps made up 47-percent of web traffic and mobile browsers eight-percent.

Personal computers represented 45-percent of web traffic.

The shift follows a historic free fall in PC sales last year.

