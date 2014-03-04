Firefighters called back to Glen Oaks Apartments to extinguish hot spots

"Obviously, it did create a frustrating, but more importantly a dangerous situation. When you lose water the firefighters lose all the protection they have against the elements they're fighting,” said Fire Chief Tom Everett.

"Obviously, it did create a frustrating, but more importantly a dangerous situation. When you lose water the firefighters lose all the protection they have against the elements they're fighting,” said Fire Chief Tom Everett.

The fire broke out at about 6:20 Monday morning at one of the buildings in the Glen Oaks Apartments.

The fire broke out at about 6:20 Monday morning at one of the buildings in the Glen Oaks Apartments.

A fire at a Sioux City apartment complex forces residents out into the frigid morning temperatures

A fire at a Sioux City apartment complex forces residents out into the frigid morning temperatures

Tuesday afternoon, firefighters returned to the scene of Monday's massive fire at Sioux City's Glen Oaks Apartments.

They worked on putting out "hot spots" for more than an hour.

Officials said the fire caused the roof to collapse, which created areas that firefighters had a hard time reaching.

They used a ladder to put out the "hot spots" from above.

"The building right now is too unstable to actually send personnel to dig in to those hot spots to fully extinguish the fire from inside. So, we have to do the best we can from the outside until we can actually get the structure torn apart with some heavy equipment," Sioux City Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph said.

Aesoph said it's hard to predict if "hot spots" will keep flaring up in the next few days.

He added Glen Oaks is providing security for the building, which helps because they have someone who can keep an eye on the building if "hot spots" do pop up.

Aesoph said the investigation into the fire's cause will begin Friday.