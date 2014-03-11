RAGBRAI's kick off city, Rock Valley, IA announces theme and logo

RAGBRAI Route to start in Rock Valley for the first time

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - "Groundbreaking Ride," that's the theme Rock Valley, Iowa will use as it kicks off RAGBRAI this year.

The Register's Annual Bicycle Ride Across Iowa begins July 20.

About 20,000 people are expected to come to town over that weekend.

This is the first time Rock Valley has hosted RAGBRAI, which city officials say is groundbreaking in itself.

City officials say the theme is representative of the population and housing increase its seen in the last decade.

