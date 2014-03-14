Al's Kitchen: Cinnamon Fruit Biscuits - prepared by Ruth Howder of Bloomfield, NE

Cinnamon Fruit Biscuits

Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tube (12 oz) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits, separated.

1/4 cup butter, melted

strawberry preserves

Directions

In a small bowl, combine sugar and cinnamon. Dip top and sides of biscuits in butter, then in cinnamon-sugar

Place on ungreased baking sheet. With the end of a wooden spoon handle, make a deep indentation in the center of each biscuit:fill with preserves.

Bake at 375 for 15 minutes or till browned. Cool a little before serving as the jelly is hot.

These sweet biscuits are so easy to make, I'm almost embarrassed when people ask me for the recipe. Everyone loves them. ?