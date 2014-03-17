RAGBRAI day-to-day routes announced - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

RAGBRAI day-to-day routes announced

Posted:

A sea of bicyclists will ride through several northwest Iowa this summer.

It's part of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.  It all begins on July 20th, in Rock Valley, Iowa.

RAGBRAI just recently announced the routes from stop-to-stop.

For a look at what each day looks like click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.