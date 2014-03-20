Al's Kitchen: Chocolate Lover's Dream Cheesecake - prepared by Ashley Flynn Posted: Thursday, March 20, 2014 6:20 PM EDT Posted:

Al Joens and Ashley Flynn Chocolate Lover's Dream Cheesecake Beverly, Al, Ashley and Sarah.

Chocolate Lover's Dream Cheesecake with a chocolate ganache.



Recipe is from Ashley Flynn, East Middle School student



Here is the recipe for the cheesecake



Cheesecake

5 oz. semi-sweet chocolate, chopped

24 oz cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

2 tbsp cocoa powder

1/4 tsp salt

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract



Graham cracker-almond crust

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

2/3 cup almonds, finely chopped

2 tbs sugar

4 tbs butter melted



Ganache

1/4 cup + 1 tbs heavy cream

3 1/2 oz semi-sweet chocolate



1. To make the crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Stir the graham cracker crumbs, almonds, and sugar together. Stir in the melted butter. Press the mixture onto the bottom of an 8 in. spring-form pan. Bake for 10 minutes and set aside. Reduce the oven to 325.



2. Melt the semi-sweet chocolate in microwave.



3. In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium until smooth. In a small bowl, combine the sugar, cocoa, and salt. Add to the cream cheese, then beat in the eggs, vanilla, and melted chocolate. Pour into the prepared crust.



4. Bake for 45 minutes. Let cool for 20 minutes. Run a knife around the edges; let cool completely in the pan. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Remove the sides of the pan and transfer the cheesecake to a serving plate



5. For ganache; In a saucepan, bring the cream to a simmer. Remove from heat and stir in the chocolate until melted. Set aside for 20 minutes, until thickened. Pour the ganache over the cheesecake and spread, allowing the excess to drip down the sides.



