Cheesy Chicken Croissant Bake - prepared by Karen Bell of Sioux City

What you need:
• 2lbs of boneless chicken breast
• 1 Family size can of Cream of Chicken soup
• 1 small can of cheddar cheese soup
• 1 16 oz bag of Shredded Cheddar Cheese
• 1 Can of refrigerated Croissants

Instructions:
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Cut up chicken and brown in skillet until done. Then add about 3/4 of the bag of shredded cheese(you will want to leave a little out to put on top). Mix together both soups and pour into a casserole dish(like a cake pan). Lay out your croissant and put a heaping tablespoon of the chicken mixture on it and role it up. Do this until you're out of croissants. Place the croissants in the soup mix. Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top Bake at 350 for about 20-25 minutes.

It's heavenly!
