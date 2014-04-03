The Best Chocolate Cake - prepared by Angel Jepsen of Charter Oak, Iowa Posted: Thursday, April 3, 2014 4:20 PM EDT Posted:

The Best Chocolate Cake - prepared by Angel Jepsen of Charter Oak, Iowa



INGREDIENTS:

1 box devil’s food cake mix

1 small pkg Jello instant chocolate pudding mix

1 cup sour cream

1 cup vegetable oil

4 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups mini chocolate chips



INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, mix together everything except chocolate chips. Batter will be thick. Stir in the chocolate chips. Pour batter into cake pan, like Amanda I prefer to use two round cake pans. Bake for as long as recommended on the cake box then add 5-10 minutes until toothpick comes out clean (although you might get some melted chocolate chips instead of cake batter on toothpick) it usually takes me about 30-35 minutes. Let cake sit for 10 minutes then wrap in Press’n Seal wrap and freeze for a few hours or a few days. Pull cake out of freezer, let thaw a little bit if it has frozen completely, then frost.



Chocolate Frosting

INGREDIENTS:

5 sticks butter, softened

8 oz powdered sugar

1.5 cups unsweetened cocoa powder (Hershey’s Special Dark Cocoa)

a pinch of table salt

1.5 cups light corn syrup

2 tsp vanilla extract

16 oz milk chocolate chips

INSTRUCTIONS

Melt chocolate chips in the microwave, stirring well every 30 seconds. Allow to cool for 5-10 mins. Combine butter, sugar, cocoa and salt and mix until smooth, about 30 seconds. Scrape bowl as needed. Add corn syrup and vanilla, process until just combined, about 5-10 seconds. Scrape the bowl again, then add the melted chocolate and pulse until smooth and creamy, about 10-15 seconds. Be careful not to whip the butter too much!