The Best Chocolate Cake - prepared by Angel Jepsen of Charter Oa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

The Best Chocolate Cake - prepared by Angel Jepsen of Charter Oak, Iowa

Posted:
The Best Chocolate Cake The Best Chocolate Cake
Al Joens and Angel Jepsen of Charter Oak, Iowa Al Joens and Angel Jepsen of Charter Oak, Iowa
Ben, Al, Angel and Sarah Ben, Al, Angel and Sarah
The Best Chocolate Cake - prepared by Angel Jepsen of Charter Oak, Iowa

INGREDIENTS:
1 box devil’s food cake mix
1 small pkg Jello instant chocolate pudding mix
1 cup sour cream
1 cup vegetable oil
4 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup milk
1 tsp vanilla
2 cups mini chocolate chips
 
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, mix together everything except chocolate chips. Batter will be thick. Stir in the chocolate chips. Pour batter into cake pan, like Amanda I prefer to use two round cake pans. Bake for as long as recommended on the cake box then add 5-10 minutes until toothpick comes out clean (although you might get some melted chocolate chips instead of cake batter on toothpick) it usually takes me about 30-35 minutes.  Let cake sit for 10 minutes then wrap in Press’n Seal wrap and freeze for a few hours or a few days.  Pull cake out of freezer, let thaw a little bit if it has frozen completely, then frost.
 
Chocolate Frosting
INGREDIENTS:
5 sticks butter, softened
8 oz powdered sugar
1.5 cups unsweetened cocoa powder (Hershey’s Special Dark Cocoa)
a pinch of table salt
1.5 cups light corn syrup
2 tsp vanilla extract
16 oz milk chocolate chips
INSTRUCTIONS
Melt chocolate chips in the microwave, stirring well every 30 seconds. Allow to cool for 5-10 mins. Combine butter, sugar, cocoa and salt and mix until smooth, about 30 seconds. Scrape bowl as needed. Add corn syrup and vanilla, process until just combined, about 5-10 seconds. Scrape the bowl again, then add the melted chocolate and pulse until smooth and creamy, about 10-15 seconds. Be careful not to whip the butter too much!
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.