The Best Chocolate Cake
Al Joens and Angel Jepsen of Charter Oak, Iowa
Ben, Al, Angel and Sarah
The Best Chocolate Cake - prepared by Angel Jepsen of Charter Oak, Iowa
INGREDIENTS:
1 box devil’s food cake mix
1 small pkg Jello instant chocolate pudding mix
1 cup sour cream
1 cup vegetable oil
4 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup milk
1 tsp vanilla
2 cups mini chocolate chips
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, mix together everything except chocolate chips. Batter will be thick. Stir in the chocolate chips. Pour batter into cake pan, like Amanda I prefer to use two round cake pans. Bake for as long as recommended on the cake box then add 5-10 minutes until toothpick comes out clean (although you might get some melted chocolate chips instead of cake batter on toothpick) it usually takes me about 30-35 minutes. Let cake sit for 10 minutes then wrap in Press’n Seal wrap and freeze for a few hours or a few days. Pull cake out of freezer, let thaw a little bit if it has frozen completely, then frost.
Chocolate Frosting
INGREDIENTS:
5 sticks butter, softened
8 oz powdered sugar
1.5 cups unsweetened cocoa powder (Hershey’s Special Dark Cocoa)
a pinch of table salt
1.5 cups light corn syrup
2 tsp vanilla extract
16 oz milk chocolate chips
INSTRUCTIONS
Melt chocolate chips in the microwave, stirring well every 30 seconds. Allow to cool for 5-10 mins. Combine butter, sugar, cocoa and salt and mix until smooth, about 30 seconds. Scrape bowl as needed. Add corn syrup and vanilla, process until just combined, about 5-10 seconds. Scrape the bowl again, then add the melted chocolate and pulse until smooth and creamy, about 10-15 seconds. Be careful not to whip the butter too much!