UPDATE: Fire severely damages landmark 'castle' on Sioux City's north side

Sioux City firefighters spent hours, Saturday morning, on the scene of a fire at the former Normandy restaurant in the city's north side.

When they arrived at 6:25 a.m. flames and smoke were shooting out of the roof of the castle-like building at 38th and Summit streets, just off of Hamilton Boulevard.

Authorities believe that the fire had been going for some time allowing it to grow out of control before crews arrived.

The building most recently held Botticelli's restaurant, which closed in 2006.

Officials said it's been vacant since and that no one was in the building when it broke out.

"We were able to contain the fire to what's commonly referred to as the old Normandy building. The attached businesses to the East sustained very minor smoke damage but were not damaged by the fire in any way,” said Sioux City Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph.

Aesoph said he was able to get in to investigate a cause Saturday morning because of a potential for the roof to collapse.

