SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City firefighters spent hours, Saturday morning, on the scene of a fire at the former Normandy restaurant in the city's north side.

When they arrived at 6:25 a.m. flames and smoke were shooting out of the roof of the castle-like building at 38th and Summit streets, just off of Hamilton Boulevard.

Dan Holzrichter took the images KTIV the pictures.