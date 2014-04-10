"Original" Chicken Wings, Jim "Jimy Mac" Lenz, Arnolds Park, Iowa Posted: Thursday, April 10, 2014 11:17 AM EDT Posted:

Ben, Al, Jim and Sarah Al and Jimy Mac and "Original Chicken Wings"

"Original" Chicken Wings

From Jim Lenz, Arnolds Park, IA



This would be a base recipe that anyone can do, and then add their own spices to make them hotter, or more flavorful.



Ingredients:

5lbs wing sections, or two 8 packs of meat case wings.

1 cup of Franks Red Hot Sauce

1 stick regular margarine,

1/4 cup garlic salt(not powder)



Fry wings until thoroughly cooked. My definition of thorough for wings is this. Cook them until they look done, then cook them some more, and possible more after that. This will ensure completely cooked wings, and the meat will come off the bone easier. While cooking the wings, prepare the sauce by melting the stick of margarine, then add the Franks Red Hot and garlic salt. Mix this together and then do a "smell" test. Actually smell this mixture to test its flavor. If it slightly stings the nose, it should be just about right. Add more Franks Red Hot or more garlic salt to your liking. Make sure this mixture is in a sealable container. Pull wings out of fryer and let sit for a minute on paper towels to let excess grease drip off. Then take wings and put them in the mixture. Seal the container and shake them up. Serve up with blue cheese or ranch for dipping. Celery is optional.



*These are not a typical "hot" wing, there is some spice to them, but easy to tolerate. I lean more towards flavor than heat, but these can be easily "heated/spiced" up. I love this recipe because it is so simple and appeals to almost everyone! As simple as it may seem, some may not realize how easy it is to make these and enjoy them. They are best when served fresh, reheating them does not always turn out best, so prepping for family and guests can be crucial with this recipe.



