LAKES AREA NEWS: Communities look to "beef up" police force for - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

LAKES AREA NEWS: Communities look to "beef up" police force for RAGBRAI

Posted:

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV/KUOO) - Some lakes area communities are looking into the possibility of bringing in additional law enforcement officers during the overnight stay of RAGBRAI in July.

The city of Arnolds Park, Iowa is among them.

Police Chief Al Krueger told the city council Wednesday he had concerns over staffing and the fact that a very large crowd is expected.

He requested the council’s permission to look into hiring temporary officers from an independent security firm.

Krueger says the additional officers would supplement five other officers and two reserves that will also be on duty, along with at least four other officers.

The council directed Krueger to hire the additional officers if he feels they’re going to be needed.

The Milford city council will discuss the same thing at their meeting Monday.

Click here for more LAKES AREA NEWS.


Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.