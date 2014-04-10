LAKES AREA NEWS: Communities look to "beef up" police force for RAGBRAI

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV/KUOO) - Some lakes area communities are looking into the possibility of bringing in additional law enforcement officers during the overnight stay of RAGBRAI in July.



The city of Arnolds Park, Iowa is among them.



Police Chief Al Krueger told the city council Wednesday he had concerns over staffing and the fact that a very large crowd is expected.



He requested the council’s permission to look into hiring temporary officers from an independent security firm.

Krueger says the additional officers would supplement five other officers and two reserves that will also be on duty, along with at least four other officers.

The council directed Krueger to hire the additional officers if he feels they’re going to be needed.

The Milford city council will discuss the same thing at their meeting Monday.

