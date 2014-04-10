The Sioux City Community School District is honoring one of its own Posted: Thursday, April 10, 2014 7:04 PM EDT Posted:

It was quite the surprise for Dann Speichinger Thursday as he was announced as the teacher of the year.



Speichinger teaches English as a second language and he has been with the district for 25 years.



He has worked with many student from all over the world with many different languages.



"It's, it's incredible. I have really enjoyed teaching all these years and I have worked with some wonderful, wonderful people over the course of the time and I would have never of dreamt that this would happen," said Dann Speichinger, ESL Teacher.



Speichinger not only works with the students but he also works with their families.

