ARCHIVE STORY: Family of fallen Rockwell City, IA officer reflects back on loss

Exactly seven months ago, Amanda Buenting woke up to the news no police officer's wife wants to hear that her husband Jamie had been shot and killed.

Buenting says she always knew the risk was there, but didn't think it would ever happen to her.

Then, on September 13th Jamie was killed during an eight hour stand-off at a home in Rockwell City, Iowa.

"It's kind of ironic, that an officer's badge is in the shape of a shield, because they use that to shield us every day. He was just everything to us. The kids know that and know how much a hero he was,” said Amanda.

Now, Amanda and the couple's two children, nine-year-old Ethan and eight-year-old Kalie are leaning on each other and getting help from their community during this difficult time.

Members of the SERT team, a SWAT-like tactical team that Jamie was serving with the night he was killed, have helped fill the void, by taking Ethan to target practice and to hunt.

Ethan wanted us to know that he still thinks about dad every day.

“I miss every night when he would come and say before he went to work, he would always come home and say goodnight to us, and I loved when he did that,” said Ethan.

Saturday night, the men suited up to take Kalie to the daddy-daughter dance.

Tonight at ten, we'll take you there, and share what that sweet gesture meant to the Buenting Family.