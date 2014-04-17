Twist of Fate

Linda Krei was on her way home to Sioux City. Driving north on I-29 on a dark October evening, she had no idea she was headed into one of the most dangerous storm systems Siouxland has seen in quite some time. A system that included numerous tornadoes. Without realizing what she was headed into, Linda drove straight into the path of a tornado, hitting a wall of wind that picked up her car and spun it around, landing in the median.

Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers talks with Linda as we hear her story about survival and the importance of paying attention to weather conditions, no matter the time of year.



