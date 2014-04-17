Twist of Fate - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Twist of Fate

Linda Krei was on her way home to Sioux City. Driving north on I-29 on a dark October evening, she had no idea she was headed into one of the most dangerous storm systems Siouxland has seen in quite some time. A system that included numerous tornadoes. Without realizing what she was headed into, Linda drove straight into the path of a tornado, hitting a wall of wind that picked up her car and spun it around, landing in the median.

Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers talks with Linda as we hear her story about survival and the importance of paying attention to weather conditions, no matter the time of year.

Watch "A Twist of Fate" Thursday on KTIV News 4 at Ten.


