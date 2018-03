To perfect a high jump you need years of training and a flawless technique.

While athleticism plays a big part in a successful high jump, the science of what it takes for a human being to jump that high is truly amazing.

KTIV's Nick Filipowski profiles one Siouxland high jumper who is chasing her 4th straight state title and a physics professor who can explain her technique and "The Science of the High Jump" tonight on KTIV News 4 at Ten.