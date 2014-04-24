Steak On A Stick - prepared by Dusty McDougle - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Steak On A Stick - prepared by Dusty McDougle

• 4 lbs. Round Steak
• 1-12 oz. Honey
• 1-15 oz. Soy Sauce
• 2 tbs Ground Ginger
• ¼ cup Lemon Juice
• 46 oz. Pineapple Juice

Cut up the meat into 1" squares
Mix all the rest into a 16 x 8 x 8 deep pan
Put meat onto sticks about 5 per stick, then put into the juice
Put in refrigerator over night. Then cook on grill until just done
Put this over pork refried rice
Makes about 16 sticks, 8 servings
The juice is good for about two weeks and can be used again and again.
