Ben Dorenbach, Al Joens, Dusty McDougle and Sarah Te Slaa
Al Joens and Dusty McDougle
KTIV's Brianna Clark enjoying a steak on a stick. Al and Jimy Mac and "Original Chicken Wings" "Original" Chicken Wings From Jim Lenz, Arnolds Park, IA This would be a base recipe that anyone can do, and then add their own spices to make them hotter, or more flavorful.More >> "Original" Chicken Wings From Jim Lenz, Arnolds Park, IA This would be a base recipe that anyone can do, and then add their own spices to make them hotter, or more flavorful.More >> Al Joens and Angel Jepsen of Charter Oak, Iowa If you're looking for the best recipe, you'll find it here.More >> If you're looking for the best recipe, you'll find it here.
More >>
Cheesy + delicious = HeavenlyMore >> Cheesy + delicious = Heavenly
More >>
Chocolate Lover's Dream Cheesecake with a chocolate ganache.More >> Chocolate Lover's Dream Cheesecake with a chocolate ganache.
More >>
Cinnamon Fruit Biscuits recipe.More >> Cinnamon Fruit Biscuits recipe.
More >>
Pork Medallions with Apple Cider Gravy IngredientsMore >> Pork Medallions with Apple Cider Gravy Ingredients
More >>
Steak On A Stick - prepared by Dusty McDougle
• 4 lbs. Round Steak
• 1-12 oz. Honey
• 1-15 oz. Soy Sauce
• 2 tbs Ground Ginger
• ¼ cup Lemon Juice
• 46 oz. Pineapple Juice
Cut up the meat into 1" squares
Mix all the rest into a 16 x 8 x 8 deep pan
Put meat onto sticks about 5 per stick, then put into the juice
Put in refrigerator over night. Then cook on grill until just done
Put this over pork refried rice
Makes about 16 sticks, 8 servings
The juice is good for about two weeks and can be used again and again.