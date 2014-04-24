Steak On A Stick - prepared by Dusty McDougle Posted: Thursday, April 24, 2014 4:50 PM EDT Posted:

• 4 lbs. Round Steak

• 1-12 oz. Honey

• 1-15 oz. Soy Sauce

• 2 tbs Ground Ginger

• ¼ cup Lemon Juice

• 46 oz. Pineapple Juice



Cut up the meat into 1" squares

Mix all the rest into a 16 x 8 x 8 deep pan

Put meat onto sticks about 5 per stick, then put into the juice

Put in refrigerator over night. Then cook on grill until just done

Put this over pork refried rice

Makes about 16 sticks, 8 servings

The juice is good for about two weeks and can be used again and again.