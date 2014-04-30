WEB EXTRA: How to make a t-shirt turban

The June E. Nylen Cancer Center hosts monthly workshops to help women feel better about their appearance and more in control of the physical changes caused by cancer treatment.More >> The June E. Nylen Cancer Center hosts monthly workshops to help women feel better about their appearance and more in control of the physical changes caused by cancer treatment.
More >>
Make-up artist Diana Heeney shows Marguerite Penning and Marilyn Kelly how to draw an eyebrow.More >> Make-up artist Diana Heeney shows Marguerite Penning and Marilyn Kelly how to draw an eyebrow.More >>
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Diana Heeney, of Four's Company Hair Salon in Leeds, shows how to make a t-shirt turban.
Heeney runs the Look Good, Feel Better program locally.
Click here to watch a tutorial on an eyebrow tutorial.