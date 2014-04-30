WEB EXTRA: Eyebrow tutorial - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

WEB EXTRA: Eyebrow tutorial

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Make-up artist Diana Heeney shows Marguerite Penning and Marilyn Kelly how to draw an eyebrow.

Want to see watch another tutorial? Click here to see how to make a turban tutorial.




Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.