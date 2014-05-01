?Puff Tacos - prepared by Larry Johns of Sioux City



Ingredients:

(for shells)

• 1 cup instant corn flour (buy in any food store that carries mexican foods)

• 2/3 cup water

• 1/2 tsp salt



(for meat)

• 1 lb hamburger

• 1 tsp chili powder

• 1 tsp cumin

• 1/2 tsp garlic powder

• 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

• 1/4 - 1/2 tsp salt



(additions to taco)

• shredded cheese

• diced tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and lime juice (pico de gallo)

• finely shredded iceberg lettuce

• sour cream

• taco sauce

• oil for deep frying shells

DIRECTIONS: put oil on to heat. You can use either 2 inches of 350° oil in deep frying pan OR a large deep fat fryer using a metal taco holder to fry shells. If using a pan, simply mix corn flour, water and salt together and form into balls slightly larger than a golf ball and press out on taco press or between sheets of waxed paper using a rolling pin.

Carefully place taco in heated oil until golden brown and crispy. If using the fry pan, make indentation in center of shell with spatula and form into "V" taco shape, frying on one side, then turning to fry other side. It's a bit tricky but a little practice and you'll do fine!

If using taco holder just place taco on holder and immerse into hot oil for several minutes until golden brown and crispy.

(While your oil is heating, put your water and spices for meat filling in fry pan and heat water to near boiling. Add hamburger and cook until all pink is gone from meat. Simmer a few minutes.)

ASSEMBLE TACOS: Place hot fried taco shell on plate with paper towel. Add warm meat filling to shell, then cheese, then remainder of ingredients as you wish.

Grab up and enjoy the wonderful hot, crunchy, slightly salty shell and then experience the spicy meat filling, combined with the cold lettuce, tomato, and sour cream and mmmmmmmmm!!!

