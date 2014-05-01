Cancer patients SHARE their experience with the Look Good Feel Better Class Posted: Thursday, May 1, 2014 4:15 PM EDT Posted:

Letter #1:

My name is Cindy Rarrat and I am writing to you in reference to your upcoming segment pertaining to the "Look good and feel better class" offered to cancer patients at the June Nylen Cancer Center.



I can't say enough about how beneficial this class was for me! I highly encourage any other woman cancer patient to attend this class. It is physically and mentally beneficial to the patient.



I myself have attended this class while receiving treatments at the center. One of the things I have experienced is that cancer takes any image pride a woman may have, from the varying surgeries, losing your hair, gaining weight and the overall feeling of illness/depression. I learned of this class through the cancer center and was VERY happy I participated. I learned so many different ways to apply makeup to help with the loss of eyebrows and eyelashes.



While going through cancer treatments is very difficult, it was nice to have an opportunity to "look good and feel better", if even for a few moments to forget this horrible disease. A positive attitude is a major factor in beating this disease along with focusing on feeling better and looking good. A definite must for anyone who has to receive treatments.



A big "Thank You" to the Nylen Center for providing this service!



Letter #2:

I was asked to write a little about my experience with the “Look Good, Feel Better” program sponsored by the American Cancer Society through the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.



Facing cancer and going through treatment is a very dark time in anyone’s life; I did it in the darkest days of winter. Cancer is a disease that no one really wants to hear too much about, even some of the people you are closest to. Yet this disease and its treatment totally consumes your life. You look in the mirror to see a bald stranger with no eyebrows or eyelashes staring back, so when I was told about the “Look Good, Feel Better” program I knew that anything to help me feel a little more normal was worth pursuing. A single phone call signed me up.



I happened to be the only participant for the month’s session. I thought that probably a certain number of women were needed or the session would be postponed, but for one woman, me, it was still held. I was surprised with the makeup bag full of name brand samples, and the cosmetologist was so easy to talk to and so committed to improving the lives of women facing cancer. She helped me hide the big circles under my eyes, draw an eyebrow and helped me adjust my wig. But when I put on the bright pink lipstick, that’s when the sun really came out. I am still using the makeup and still love that lipstick.



I use to think a monetary donation to the American Cancer Society was a contribution to research, but I realize they support more immediate programs for cancer patients, like the “Look Good, Feel Better” program.



I was very impressed with the June E. Nylen Cancer Center and the caring staff members. The staff became the bright spot in my day.



Barb Mordhorst, Soldier, Iowa



Letter #3:

I really enjoyed the class Look Good Feel Better. I took the class before I started chemo and had fun taking the class with the other girls and Diana Heeney, the class instructor. Diana was awesome, supportive, fun and related to us. I am very glad that I took the class, I learned techniques I now use. I got to practice eyebrows while I still had mine and now it's a little easier to do without eyebrows. As a bonus I received a lot of awesome makeup and a book of helpful hints. This is definitely a class all women should take because it does make you feel better to look better. When I put my makeup on I feel like I did before cancer took my hair and the fun class the day I took it. It is a fun class being with other women in the same situation and being yourself. I learned a lot from the class.

Jan Moore







