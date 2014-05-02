The second phase of the Blackbird Bend Casino near Onawa, Iowa is finally complete Posted: Friday, May 2, 2014 6:39 PM EDT Posted:

The second phase of the Blackbird Bend Casino near Onawa, Iowa is finally complete.



A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the grand opening of the bingo hall. The renovation cost was $125,000.



The bingo hall offers two ways to play. A person can play the traditional way or they can use a new handheld device. The handheld device automatically marks what number the caller says and you can have play up to twelve cards at a time.



"It's excitement. Excitement to offer this new entertainment venue to our guests, to employ more people, and to accomplish another step in that journey to becoming a true destination resort. " said Kurt Schmidt, Blackbird Bend CEO.



The bingo facility added 20 more jobs at Blackbird Bend Casino.



It will be open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to midnight.



