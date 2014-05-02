ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) -
The second phase of the Blackbird Bend Casino near Onawa, Iowa is finally complete.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the grand opening of the bingo hall. The renovation cost was $125,000.
The bingo hall offers two ways to play. A person can play the traditional way or they can use a new handheld device. The handheld device automatically marks what number the caller says and you can have play up to twelve cards at a time.
"It's excitement. Excitement to offer this new entertainment venue to our guests, to employ more people, and to accomplish another step in that journey to becoming a true destination resort. " said Kurt Schmidt, Blackbird Bend CEO.
The bingo facility added 20 more jobs at Blackbird Bend Casino.
It will be open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to midnight.