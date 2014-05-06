KTIV NEWS 4 wins 12 Iowa Broadcast News Association Awards

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) - KTIV newscasts, anchors and reporters took home 12 awards for excellence in broadcasting at the annual Iowa Broadcast News Association award ceremony over the weekend.

The IBNA awards and conference took place May 3 in Cedar Rapids.

Weekend Anchor/Reporter Kristen Johnson received first place in Public Affairs - Small Market for her piece on Trouble on the Tracks.Weekend Anchor/Reporter Kristen Johnson and Chief Photographer Rebecca Varilek received first place in General Reporting - Small Market for their piece on Officer McCormick returning to work.Former KTIV Anchor/Reporter Kristie VerMulm received first place in Overall Excellence in Reporting - Small Market.Anchor Matt Breen and former KTIV Anchor Kristie VerMulm received first place in Overall Excellence in Anchoring - Small Market.KTIV Staff received first in Overall Excellence in Weather Coverage - Small Market for the Night of Tornadoes.Anchor Matt Breen and former KTIV Anchor Kristie VerMulm received first in Best Newscast - Small Market.Sports Director Brad Pautsch, Weekend Sports Anchor Nick Filipowski and Sports Reporter Mark Freund received first place in Best Sportscast - Small Market.News Director Bridget Breen received second place in Overall Excellence - Small Market.News 4 Today Anchor/Reporter Sarah Te Slaa received second place in Sports Coverage - Small Market for her piece on Maddie Walsh.KTIV News Staff received second place in Political Coverage - Small Market for their work on Tri-State Governor Speeches.News 4 Today/Noon Anchor/Reporter Al Joens and Photographer Mark Freund received second place in Farm and Agribusiness - Small Market for their piece on Woman Cattle Producer.News 4 Today/Noon Anchor/Reporter Al Joens and former Chief Photographer Tia Heidebrecht received third place in Feature - Small Market for their piece on the Mission Museum.

This year's IBNA awards saw more than 650 entries from around Iowa, a record for the organization.

