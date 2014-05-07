Some local business leaders got to experience what it was like t - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Some local business leaders got to experience what it was like to live without means

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Some local business leaders got to experience what it was like to live without means Wednesday.

It is all part of a poverty simulation that was held at the Northwest Area Education Agency in Sioux City.

The simulation is aimed at teaching people what it is like to not have the means to provide for themselves and their family.

Some of the situations included job loss, homelessness, and financial hardship to name a few.

"It's an eye opening experience to be involved in a poverty simulation because you experience first hand what a lot of families go through.  Unless your raised that way or unless your in that situation yourself, your not going to understand what it is like day to day," said Matt Ohman, Executive Director of Siouxland Human Investment Partnership.

This is the second year that Northwest Area Education Agency has provided the poverty simulation.
