LINKS and signs of Anorexia and Bulimia

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Women's HealthANAD/National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders
Mercy Business Health Services EAP
712-274-4300 Ask to speak with JessicaBoys and Girls Home/Outpatient Services
- Contact Edith (712) 293-4733
Jackson Recovery/Outpatients Services
River Hills Recovery Center
3320 West 4th Street
Sioux City, IA
(712) 202-0777Children's Hospital & Medical Center - Omaha
Information from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Women's Health:
What are signs of anorexia?
Someone with anorexia may look very thin. She or he may use extreme measures to lose weight by:
Making her or himself throw up
Taking pills to urinate or have a bowel movement
Taking diet pills
Not eating or eating very little
Exercising a lot, even in bad weather or when hurt or tired
Weighing food and counting calories
Eating very small amounts of only certain foods
Moving food around the plate instead of eating it
Someone with anorexia may also have a distorted body image, shown by thinking she or he is fat, wearing baggy clothes, weighing her or himself many times a day, and fearing weight gain.
Anorexia can also cause someone to not act like her or himself. She or he may talk about weight and food all the time, not eat in front of others, be moody or sad, or not want to go out with friends. People with anorexia may also have other psychiatric and physical illnesses, including:
Depression
Anxiety
Obsessive behavior
Substance abuse
Issues with the heart and/or brain
Problems with physical development
What causes bulimia?
Bulimia is more than just a problem with food. A binge can be triggered by dieting, stress, or uncomfortable emotions, such as anger or sadness. Purging and other actions to prevent weight gain are ways for people with bulimia to feel more in control of their lives and ease stress and anxiety. There is no single known cause of bulimia, but there are some factors that may play a part.
Culture. Women in the U.S. are under constant pressure to fit a certain ideal of beauty. Seeing images of flawless, thin females everywhere makes it hard for women to feel good about their bodies.
Families. If you have a mother or sister with bulimia, you are more likely to also have bulimia. Parents who think looks are important, diet themselves, or criticize their children's bodies are more likely to have a child with bulimia.
Life changes or stressful events. Traumatic events (like rape), as well as stressful things (like starting a new job), can lead to bulimia.
Personality traits. A person with bulimia may not like herself, hate the way she looks, or feel hopeless. She may be very moody, have problems expressing anger, or have a hard time controlling impulsive behaviors.
Biology. Genes, hormones, and chemicals in the brain may be factors in developing bulimia.
What are signs of bulimia?
A person with bulimia may be thin, overweight, or have a normal weight. Also, bulimic behavior, such as throwing up, is often done in private because the person with bulimia feels shame or disgust. This makes it hard to know if someone has bulimia. But there are warning signs to look out for. Someone with bulimia may use extreme measures to lose weight by:
Using diet pills, or taking pills to urinate or have a bowel movement
Going to the bathroom all the time after eating (to throw up)
Exercising a lot, even in bad weather or when hurt or tired
Someone with bulimia may show signs of throwing up, such as:
Swollen cheeks or jaw area
Calluses or scrapes on the knuckles (if using fingers to induce vomiting)
Teeth that look clear
Broken blood vessels in the eyes
People with bulimia often have other mental health conditions, including:
Depression
Anxiety
Substance abuse problems
Someone with bulimia may also have a distorted body image, shown by thinking she or he is fat, hating her or his body, and fearing weight gain.
Bulimia can also cause someone to not act like her or himself. She or he may be moody or sad, or may not want to go out with friends.