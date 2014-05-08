LINKS and signs of Anorexia and Bulimia

Mercy Business Health Services EAP712-274-4300 Ask to speak with Jessica- Contact Edith (712) 293-4733River Hills Recovery Center3320 West 4th StreetSioux City, IA(712) 202-0777Information from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Women's Health:What are signs of anorexia?Someone with anorexia may look very thin. She or he may use extreme measures to lose weight by:Making her or himself throw upTaking pills to urinate or have a bowel movementTaking diet pillsNot eating or eating very littleExercising a lot, even in bad weather or when hurt or tiredWeighing food and counting caloriesEating very small amounts of only certain foodsMoving food around the plate instead of eating itSomeone with anorexia may also have a distorted body image, shown by thinking she or he is fat, wearing baggy clothes, weighing her or himself many times a day, and fearing weight gain.Anorexia can also cause someone to not act like her or himself. She or he may talk about weight and food all the time, not eat in front of others, be moody or sad, or not want to go out with friends. People with anorexia may also have other psychiatric and physical illnesses, including:DepressionAnxietyObsessive behaviorSubstance abuseIssues with the heart and/or brainProblems with physical developmentWhat causes bulimia?Bulimia is more than just a problem with food. A binge can be triggered by dieting, stress, or uncomfortable emotions, such as anger or sadness. Purging and other actions to prevent weight gain are ways for people with bulimia to feel more in control of their lives and ease stress and anxiety. There is no single known cause of bulimia, but there are some factors that may play a part.Culture. Women in the U.S. are under constant pressure to fit a certain ideal of beauty. Seeing images of flawless, thin females everywhere makes it hard for women to feel good about their bodies.Families. If you have a mother or sister with bulimia, you are more likely to also have bulimia. Parents who think looks are important, diet themselves, or criticize their children's bodies are more likely to have a child with bulimia.Life changes or stressful events. Traumatic events (like rape), as well as stressful things (like starting a new job), can lead to bulimia.Personality traits. A person with bulimia may not like herself, hate the way she looks, or feel hopeless. She may be very moody, have problems expressing anger, or have a hard time controlling impulsive behaviors.Biology. Genes, hormones, and chemicals in the brain may be factors in developing bulimia.Return to topWhat are signs of bulimia?A person with bulimia may be thin, overweight, or have a normal weight. Also, bulimic behavior, such as throwing up, is often done in private because the person with bulimia feels shame or disgust. This makes it hard to know if someone has bulimia. But there are warning signs to look out for. Someone with bulimia may use extreme measures to lose weight by:Using diet pills, or taking pills to urinate or have a bowel movementGoing to the bathroom all the time after eating (to throw up)Exercising a lot, even in bad weather or when hurt or tiredSomeone with bulimia may show signs of throwing up, such as:Swollen cheeks or jaw areaCalluses or scrapes on the knuckles (if using fingers to induce vomiting)Teeth that look clearBroken blood vessels in the eyesPeople with bulimia often have other mental health conditions, including:DepressionAnxietySubstance abuse problemsSomeone with bulimia may also have a distorted body image, shown by thinking she or he is fat, hating her or his body, and fearing weight gain.Bulimia can also cause someone to not act like her or himself. She or he may be moody or sad, or may not want to go out with friends.