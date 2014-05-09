Rockwell City officer among four names added to Iowa's Peace Off - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rockwell City officer among four names added to Iowa's Peace Officer Memorial

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -

Iowa remembered officers who gave their lives to protect Iowans on Friday.

Four names were added to the Peace Officer Memorial near the state capitol, in Des Moines. Alton, Iowa marshall Joseph Kashmetter was shot and killed in 1911. Rockwell City police officer Jamie Buenting was shot, and killed, while trying to serve a warrant back on September 13th, 2013.

Governor Terry Branstad presented Buenting's wife, Mandy, and their two children, Ethan and Kalie, with a flag in his honor. That's an honor that Mandy Buenting believes is important for all fallen officers. "I never knew the honors bestowed upon a fallen officer," said Mandy Buenting. "And, I think it's just amazing. I think its important that everybody knows of these honors, and that we honor our heroes."

Iowa isn't alone in honoring Buenting's sacrifice. Next week, his name will be engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. He's one of 100 law enforcement officers, who died in 2013, that will get such an honor.

