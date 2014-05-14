Sioux City teen is go-to guy for all things Godzilla Posted: Wednesday, May 14, 2014 2:08 PM EDT Posted:

The first new Godzilla movie in 16 years hits theaters on Friday and nobody is more excited about it than Jonathan Rouse. The 16-year old Sioux City Heelan High School sophomore admits it: he is a true Godzilla Geek.



It might be a bit of a stretch to say that Jonathan Rouse's life revolves around Godzilla.



But then again, no, it wouldn't.



When it comes to monsters of the big screen, there's no question where his heart is.



"King Kong's cool, but I'm more of a Godzilla guy," Rouse said.



And he's pretty passionate about it.



"A lot of people look at him as like just a guy in a rubber suit, but he's actually a character," he said. "He's the star of the movie."



Jonathan got hooked at a young age when his dad rented the very first Godzilla movie.



"I just fell in love with it. I couldn't get enough of it," he said.



Today, he owns every single Godzilla movie. All 28 of them. He's got lots more Godzilla goodies: video games, comic books, posters, and more than 100 action figures. It's a collection that he acknowledges has gotten out of hand.



He also has pencil sketches of Godzilla that he draws himself. And then there are the Godzilla bed sheets that he has slept on for about a year. His bedroom is a veritable shrine to the great lizard.



Asked if Godzilla is a good guy or a bad guy, Jonathan explains that it depends highly on which movie you are watching.



This summer, Jonathan will attend the G-Fest in Chicago for the 3rd year in a row.



What's his family think of all this Godzilla business?



"I think it's pretty cool. I really do," said his father, Tom Rouse. "I remember seeing the movie when I was about six or seven."



In fact, they're all going to to the G-Fest with Jonathan. He's your go-to guy for all things Godzilla.



Jonathan already has tickets to see the new Godzilla movie. Twice. He was planning to be there when it officially opens Friday night, but he also scored tickets to a sneak preview Thursday night.



This year marks the 60th anniversary of the first Godzilla movie.

