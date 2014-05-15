LAKES AREA NEWS: Lake Park, Iowa unveils a fountain to help clean up Silver Lake

LAKE PARK, Iowa (KTIV/KUOO) - Officials in Lake Park, Iowa are about to unveil a new tool in their arsenal to clean up Silver Lake.

City Administrator Wade Wagoner said a fountain is being placed in an area of the lake referred to as "Soddy's Cove".

"That area tends to be a bad spot for blue-green algae blooms. This fountain is also an aerator and so aside from beautifying the area just because fountains are beautiful, we're also hoping to beautify it by reducing the blue-green algae bloom in that cove," Wade Wagoner, City Administrator said.



Wagoner said it's part of a long-term project to address water quality issues in the lake.

A dedication for the fountain, known as "Silver Spring", will be held at 7:00 p.m. this coming Monday on a bridge just north of the Lake Park City Park and football field.

Wagoner said it will. He says they'll be able to change colors on the light.

He said they plan to make it red, white and blue for occasions such as Memorial Day, the 4th of July and Labor Day.