Nonprofit group shaves heads for cancer awareness

Sioux City residents shaved their heads in the name of cancer awareness Thursday.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -
There's a new group looking to raise money for cancer awareness, and they're doing it in a way that many cancer patients can relate to.
Life Shavers is a non-profit organization out of Dallas that's been traveling around the midwest raising cancer awareness by shaving people's heads.
Thursday they stopped at the Pizza Ranch in Sioux City. Among those that shaved their heads Thursday were some members of the Sioux City Bandits.
People deal with cancer every day, and for the Bandits, this is a good way to show their support.
"Personally, I've lost my grandma and my father in 1996 to cancer," said Bandits offensive coordinator Jarrod DeGeorgia. "This is something that is near and dear to my heart, and something that I feel real strong about."
Most of Life Shavers' fundraising happens through online donations.
Users registered on www.lifeshavers.org
can ask people to donate to their page, and they get to choose what specific cancer organization they want their funds to go to.