Omelets that are outside of the box in Al's Kitchen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -
Jennifer Loudermilk of the Iowa Egg Council whipped up some tasty omelets in Al's Kitchen Friday morning, some featuring ingredients you might not have thought to put in an omelet. Are you ready for a PB&J omelet? Meteorologist Ben Dorenbach wolfed one down and then had another. How about mixed fruit? Jennifer says you are limited only by your imagination when it comes to what goes in your omelet.
The basic recipe for an omelet is two eggs, plus two tablespoons of water, then add the ingredients to make it special.
You'll find many egg-citing recipes from the Iowa Egg Council here